Paramount axes Gabelmann's job

In more management shuffles, Paramount Domestic Television has eliminated the senior position currently held by Bobbee Gabelmann, executive vice president of current programming.

With Gabelmann's contract expiring early next year, it's still unclear when her official last day at the company will be. All programming staff will now report to Greg Meidel, Paramount Domestic Television's new programming chief who was part of the company's executive changes that also included the exit of Frank Kelly as co-president and shift of Joel Berman into the syndicator's sole spot at the top.

The entry of Meidel, now handling a lot of Gabelmann's duties, arguably led the way for her exit. Speaking of Gabelmann, a Paramount spokesperson said the company appreciates her "countless contributions" and said she "is currently considering her options." Gabelmman has been with the company for 13 years and in her most recent position for about 3 years, overseeing such series as Entertainment Tonight and Dr. Laura.

- Susanne Ault