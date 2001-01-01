Pappas building TV station near L.A.

Harry J. Pappas says he is ready to build KIDN-TV Avalon, Calif., which will plant his new Azteca America in the nation's largest Hispanic market: nearby Los Angeles. He has received FCC approval for an analog station; approval was previously for digital only. Azteca America also is buying stations, including WSAH(TV) Bridgeport, Conn./New York and KUSK(TV ) Prescott/Phoenix, Ariz. So far between them, Pappas and Azteca America network own, are buying, or plan to build TV stations in five more of Nielsen's top 10 Hispanic markets.