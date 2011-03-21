Panelists Announced for Annual HRTS ‘Unscripted Hitmakers' Luncheon

The

Hollywood Radio and Television Society (HRTS) announced on Monday the

panelists for the organization's annual "Unscripted Hitmakers" Newsmaker

Luncheon. Larry King will serve as moderator for the April 12 panel.

The panelists that are on tap for the conference are:

Thom Beers, CEO, Original Pictures; EVP, Ax Men, Deadliest Catch, Ice Road Truckers

Stephen Lambert, CEO, Studio Lambert; creator/EVP, Undercover Boss, The Fairy Jobmother, Wife Swap

Nigel Lythgoe, EVP, American Idol; co-creator/EVP/judge, So You Think You Can Dance; CEO, Big Red Entertainment

JD Roth, CEO/founder, 3 Ball Productions/Eyeworks USA; EVP, The Biggest Loser, Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Addition

Sally Ann Salsano, founder/president, 495 Productions; EVP, Jersey Shore, Tool Academy, Disaster Date

"Once

again, we're excited to bring together some of reality television's

greatest innovators to discuss the latest developments in unscripted

programming," said Kevin Beggs, HRTS president and president, Lionsgate

Television Group.

"Unscripted Hitmakers" will take place on April 12 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.