Panelists Announced for Annual HRTS ‘Unscripted Hitmakers' Luncheon
The
Hollywood Radio and Television Society (HRTS) announced on Monday the
panelists for the organization's annual "Unscripted Hitmakers" Newsmaker
Luncheon. Larry King will serve as moderator for the April 12 panel.
The panelists that are on tap for the conference are:
Thom Beers, CEO, Original Pictures; EVP, Ax Men, Deadliest Catch, Ice Road Truckers
Stephen Lambert, CEO, Studio Lambert; creator/EVP, Undercover Boss, The Fairy Jobmother, Wife Swap
Nigel Lythgoe, EVP, American Idol; co-creator/EVP/judge, So You Think You Can Dance; CEO, Big Red Entertainment
JD Roth, CEO/founder, 3 Ball Productions/Eyeworks USA; EVP, The Biggest Loser, Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Addition
Sally Ann Salsano, founder/president, 495 Productions; EVP, Jersey Shore, Tool Academy, Disaster Date
"Once
again, we're excited to bring together some of reality television's
greatest innovators to discuss the latest developments in unscripted
programming," said Kevin Beggs, HRTS president and president, Lionsgate
Television Group.
"Unscripted Hitmakers" will take place on April 12 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.