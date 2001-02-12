Panasonic taps Yuhas

Panasonic Broadcast & Television Systems Co. held its annual pre-NAB press briefing on production introductions last week, but it was an introduction of the human kind that left the biggest impression.

Steve Yuhas, who has been president of Panasonic's "systems sector" since June, is now also president of Panasonic Broadcast & Television Systems Co., taking over for Warren Algyer, who resigned in late December. Yuhas, a 24-year Panasonic veteran, has worked in sales and handling of management-information systems for Matsushita North America. The systems sector includes the television, broadcast and systems company.

"The immediate challenge is to respond to the needs of both our direct and dealer customers and to maximize the opportunities that are there, not withstanding the current market conditions," says Yuhas.

"I think everyone knows they want to convert to digital, but they need to know how they're going to get their money back and pay for it. Until they do that, it's going to be difficult," he explains.

Besides Yuhas' appointment, new products were announced, but the number of intros this year was light compared with previous years. Topping the list was a multiframe-rate 720p DVCPRO HD camcorder, the AJ-HDC24A with three 2/3-inch IT CCDs and sensitivity of f13 at 2000 lux.