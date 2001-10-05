Panasonic HD reborn in the USA

Panasonic Broadcast & Television Systems Co. is establishing a 'High

Definition Business Development Center' at its offices in Los Angeles.

The center will serve as a design and support facility for HDTV and

digital-video-networking products.

President Frank DeFina said market research and engineering activities will

shift from offices at parent Matsushita Electric Industrial Co. Ltd. in Japan to

the Los Angeles center. A rotating team of product engineers from Japan will

work at the center in an effort to stay closer to U.S. customers.

Panasonic's U.S. division is also undergoing some organization changes,

resulting in the elimination of 'a minimal amount' of jobs in sales and

administration in Los Angeles, DeFina said. Some sales staff will move from Los

Angeles to Secaucus, N.J., where Panasonic maintains its corporate

headquarters.