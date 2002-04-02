Panasonic Broadcast names new president
John Baisley has been named president of Panasonic Broadcast & Television
Systems.
Baisley replaces Steve Yuhas, who was concurrently president and chief
operating officer of Panasonic System Sales Co. for the past month following the
promotion of Frank DeFina.
Baisley was most recently general manager of planning
for Panasonic System Sales, and he has spent 18 years at the company.
He will be responsible for all sales of the company's wide range of
broadcast, professional video and presentation products and systems.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.