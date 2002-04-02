Panasonic Broadcast names new president

John Baisley has been named president of Panasonic Broadcast & Television

Systems.

Baisley replaces Steve Yuhas, who was concurrently president and chief

operating officer of Panasonic System Sales Co. for the past month following the

promotion of Frank DeFina.

Baisley was most recently general manager of planning

for Panasonic System Sales, and he has spent 18 years at the company.

He will be responsible for all sales of the company's wide range of

broadcast, professional video and presentation products and systems.