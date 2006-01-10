Panasonic Broadcast Names Marketing Chief

Panasonic Broadcast & Television Systems Company has appointed Robert Harris as VP of marketing and product development, filling a spot that has been vacant at the broadcast-equipment vendor since late fall 2004, when Stuart English departed.

Mr. Harris will be responsible for all marketing activities and strategic planning for Panasonic’s wide array of broadcast and professional video products and systems, which include the popular DVCPRO news-acquisition format and the new solid-state XDCAM system.

Harris most recently served as VP of marketing for JVC Professional Products, and he previously worked for Philips Electronics and Sony Electronics.