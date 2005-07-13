PanAmSat Demos Satellite Streaming

PanAmSat, KenCast and Trinity Workplace Living have demonstrated the viability of streaming live video via satellite directly to handheld devices.

Mike Antonovich, PanAmSat executive VP, global sales and marketing, says the technology will eventually be integrated into the company’s satellite newsgathering services.



The demo took place between the WiMax Forum Plenary, which is being held in Vancouver, Canada, and Trinity’s facilities in Dallas.

The two were linked via PanAmSat’s Galaxy 11 satellite. Ten streaming video channels were encoded by KenCast in Dallas and then received in Vancouver.



The demonstration also showed the viability of the application as a new tool for emergency responders.