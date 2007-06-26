Pam Kaufman Named Chief Marketing Officer Of Nickelodeon

Today Nickelodeon/MTVN Kids and Family Group announced Pam Kaufman as its new Chief Marketing Officer, expanding on her previous position as Executive Vice President of Marketing and Worldwide Promotions.





"As we continue to evolve in this ever-changing media landscape, there's no one more astute or better suited than Pam to ensure Nickelodeon's integrated marketing messages are clearly communicated," said Cyma Zarghami, President of Nickelodeon/MTVN Kinds and Family Group.





Kaufman's new role as Chief Marketing Officer will put her in charge of all marketing efforts, while keeping her active in the company's advertising and multicultural projects. She will also give her focus to expanding Nickelodeon's music brand.