Palm Programming

Western International Syndication and Packet Video are looking to give Palm Pilot a whole new meaning. Showcased at NATPE was video technology that enables programming delivery through wireless devices (cell phone, personal digital assistants). Clips of Western International's syndicated series It's Showtime at the Apollo

was streamed on the devices. Also displayed were Packet Video's PVAirguide, which lets media companies deliver to wireless devices such content as news, sports and live events.