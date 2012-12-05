PaleyFest 2013 Set for March 1-15

PaleyFest, the Paley Center for Media's annual two-week

television festival, has scheduled its 30th anniversary version for March 1-15,

to be held once again at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, Calif.





The initial roster includes The Newsroom, Revolution

and Once Upon a Time. The full slate will be revealed Jan. 9.





First partnering with PaleyFest last year, Hulu will now be

the premiere sponsor for the annual the event. Hulu will once again stream a

selection of full-length panel content and short form clips, exclusively

on-demand from each PaleyFest panel on both Hulu and Hulu Plus.