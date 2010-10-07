Paley Center's IC 2010 Meeting Scheduled for November

The Paley Center for Media's 2010 International Council (IC)

Meeting will take place at the center's New York headquarters Nov. 17-19, it

was announced Thursday.

This year's conveners include Time Warner Inc.'s Jeff Bewkes,

Viacom Inc.'s Philippe Dauman, Grupo Salinas' Ricardo Salinas, NBC Universal's Jeff

Zucker and Verizon Communications' Ivan Seidenberg, among others.

The International Council brings together top executives

from prominent media, entertainment and technology companies to share insights

and discuss the challenges facing global media today. The November event's

theme is "Rebirth of Media Worldwide," which will focus on the increasing

influence of social media and mobile, new revenue models, and multiplatform

content.

"Since 1995, the Paley Center's International Council has

been THE forum for decision makers to hold candid conversations in a neutral

environment," said Pat Mitchell, president and chief executive officer of The

Paley Center for Media, in a statement. "As a result, the conversations that

have taken place at past IC forums have often had a direct impact on

developments in the global media industry. We anticipate that our November

gathering will once again produce fresh ideas and new directions for our

participants from around the world."