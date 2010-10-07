Paley Center's IC 2010 Meeting Scheduled for November
The Paley Center for Media's 2010 International Council (IC)
Meeting will take place at the center's New York headquarters Nov. 17-19, it
was announced Thursday.
This year's conveners include Time Warner Inc.'s Jeff Bewkes,
Viacom Inc.'s Philippe Dauman, Grupo Salinas' Ricardo Salinas, NBC Universal's Jeff
Zucker and Verizon Communications' Ivan Seidenberg, among others.
The International Council brings together top executives
from prominent media, entertainment and technology companies to share insights
and discuss the challenges facing global media today. The November event's
theme is "Rebirth of Media Worldwide," which will focus on the increasing
influence of social media and mobile, new revenue models, and multiplatform
content.
"Since 1995, the Paley Center's International Council has
been THE forum for decision makers to hold candid conversations in a neutral
environment," said Pat Mitchell, president and chief executive officer of The
Paley Center for Media, in a statement. "As a result, the conversations that
have taken place at past IC forums have often had a direct impact on
developments in the global media industry. We anticipate that our November
gathering will once again produce fresh ideas and new directions for our
participants from around the world."
