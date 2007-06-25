Paley Center To Stream Footage On Yahoo!

The Paley Center for Media (formerly The Museum of Television & Radio) is making footage from its live events available on Yahoo!.

In coming months, the Paley Center will release a collection of 300 clips via Yahoo! under the umbrella, “Inside Media at The Paley Center for Media.”

The Paley events feature live discussions with cast and crew from major television shows such as CSI, 24, Grey’s Anatomy and The Daily Show.

The clips will be available at http://tv.yahoo.com.