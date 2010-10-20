Paley Center to Honor Hart, Michaels at Annual Gala

The Paley Center for Media announced Wednesday that it will honor Entertainment Tonight host Mary Hart and sportscaster Al Michaels at this year's annual gala event, "Salute to Excellence."

Both Hart and Michaels are being recognized for their contributions and achievements to their respective fields. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Paley Center's public and industry programs.

"Salute to Excellence" will be held Nov. 30 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

"This year we honor two of the most respected broadcasters in the entertainment business. Mary's success as host for the number-one syndicated entertainment news show for thirty years speaks to her journalistic integrity and distinctive ability to gain exclusive access to many celebrities and politicians," said Pat Mitchell, president and chief executive officer of The Paley Center for Media. "With a voice that most of America recognizes, Al has covered more major sports events than any other sportscaster. With his journalism background and his experience of being in the booth for over thirty years, he has been involved in some of the most memorable moments in sports history."