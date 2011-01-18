Paley Center to Honor Bennack at Gala

The Paley Center for Media announced Tuesday that it will honor Frank A. Bennack,

Hearst Corporation vice chairman and CEO and Paley Center chairman, at its

annual gala in New York.

The event, held Feb. 16 at the Waldorf-Astoria, will celebrate Bennack's 20th

year as Paley chairman and commemorate the dedication of the center's main theater in

New York as the Bennack Theater.

Proceeds from the gala will benefit the Paley Center.

"For twenty years Frank Bennack has led this institution forward through

times of unprecedented change in the media landscape," said Pat Mitchell,

president and CEO of the Paley Center. "Frank's vision, his vast

experience and steadfast support has provided expert guidance as we have

evolved the institution to serve today and tomorrow's media leaders and media

consumers. Few executives in any industry are more respected and admired than

Frank Bennack, and it is a privilege for us to honor him and his immense

contributions to The Paley Center for Media."