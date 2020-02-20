Paley Center for Media Announces Spring Programs

The Paley Center for Media announced Wednesday (Feb. 19) its lineup of PaleyLive and Paley Media Council programs for spring of 2020.

Appearances will be made by Tracy Oliver, writer of the hit film, Girls Trip, Paula Kerger and Judy Woodruff of PBS, and LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner and his father Bruce Weiner.

PaleyLive events will take place at the New York location 25 West 52nd Street. Some of the events include:

Girls Trip & First Wives Club: An Evening with Creative Powerhouse Tracy Oliver Thursday, April 9, 2020 7:00 p.m.

50 Years of PBS Monday, May 4, 2020 7:00 p.m.