Paley Center Announces Two Executives Hires
The Paley Center for Media on Monday announced three new
executive appointments.
Maureen Reidy has been named chief marketing officer and
will oversee marketing, communications and digital and social media. Prior to
joining the Paley Center, Reidy served as CEO of marketing agency The Argus
Group.
Maxim Thorne has been named executive VP of development and
will oversee development and fundraising. Thorne was previously VP and general
counsel of BOS Development, as well as senior VP and chief development and
communications officer for the NAACP.
The company also promoted Diane Lewis to executive VP of
programming, where she will oversee all of the Center's industry, public and
educational programs. Lewis has worked for the Center for 25 years, most
recently serving as VP of public affairs and programs.
"I am very pleased to welcome Maureen Reidy
and Maxim Thorne to The Paley Center for Media and to recognize the role Diane
Lewis has played in bringing our programming to international prominence,"
said Pat Mitchell, president and CEO of the Paley Center. "As the media
landscape continues to change at a lightening pace, the Paley Center, which
provides insight and context for both the media industry and media consumers,
has never been more vital. The combined expertise of these three executives
will be a tremendous asset to our organization and bring the Paley Center to
even greater levels of success."
