Paley Center Announces Two Executives Hires

The Paley Center for Media on Monday announced three new

executive appointments.





Maureen Reidy has been named chief marketing officer and

will oversee marketing, communications and digital and social media. Prior to

joining the Paley Center, Reidy served as CEO of marketing agency The Argus

Group.





Maxim Thorne has been named executive VP of development and

will oversee development and fundraising. Thorne was previously VP and general

counsel of BOS Development, as well as senior VP and chief development and

communications officer for the NAACP.





The company also promoted Diane Lewis to executive VP of

programming, where she will oversee all of the Center's industry, public and

educational programs. Lewis has worked for the Center for 25 years, most

recently serving as VP of public affairs and programs.





"I am very pleased to welcome Maureen Reidy

and Maxim Thorne to The Paley Center for Media and to recognize the role Diane

Lewis has played in bringing our programming to international prominence,"

said Pat Mitchell, president and CEO of the Paley Center. "As the media

landscape continues to change at a lightening pace, the Paley Center, which

provides insight and context for both the media industry and media consumers,

has never been more vital. The combined expertise of these three executives

will be a tremendous asset to our organization and bring the Paley Center to

even greater levels of success."