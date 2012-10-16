Paley Center Announces Presenters for LA Benefit

The Paley Center for Media on Tuesday announced its presenters and other special guests for its annual Los Angeles Benefit on Oct. 22.

The night will honor Gordon Crawford, senior VP of Capital Research & Management and longtime Paley Center trustee as well as AMC Networks and its president and CEO Josh Sapan.

The list of presenters include: Leslie Moonves, president and CEO, CBS Corp.; Peter Chernin, chairman and CEO, The Chernin Group; Lionsgate's CEO Jon Feltheimer and vice chairman Michael Burns; Breaking Bad's creator/executive producer Vince Gilligan; Man Men star Jon Hamm; Scott Aukerman and Reggie Watts of IFC's Comedy Bang! Bang!; and Pat Mitchell, president and CEO, The Paley Center for Media.

Other luminaries scheduled to attend include: Mad Men's Elisabeth Moss, January Jones and Vincent Kartheiser; Walking Dead showrunner Glen Mazzara and executive producers Gale Anne Hurd and Robert Kirkman; and Breaking Bad's Betsey Brandt and RJ Mitte. There will also be a performance from Toni Braxton, star of WE tv's Braxton Family Values.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Paley Center's preservation and archival digitization effort.