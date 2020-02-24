Paley Archive Will Have New Home at Beverly Hills Public Library

The Paley Archive, a collection of television and radio programs, will be housed at the Beverly Hills Public Library starting this spring. The collection spans more than 100 years of TV and radio and represents more than 70 countries.

More PaleyLive events and Paley Media Council programs have been announced for the spring. PaleyFest will take place March 13-22 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Other events will be taking place in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles.

The upcoming 2020 PaleyLive LA programs include:

A Million Little Things: Screening and Conversation Feb. 25, 2020 7:00 p.m. The Director’s Guild of America

An Evening in Little America Monday, April 6, 2020 7:00 p.m. The Director’s Guild of America

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Screening & Conversation Monday, April 13, 2020 7:00 p.m. The Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Le Grand Trianon Ballroom

An Evening with Gina Rodriguez and Diary of a Future President Friday, May 1, 2020 7:00 p.m. The Beverly Wilshire, Wintergarden Ballroom