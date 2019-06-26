Pai Praises Ericsson U.S. 5G Smart Factory

FCC chairman Ajit Pai is praising the announcement by Ericsson that it will build a new factory in the U.S. to produce 5G equipment.

It will be the company's first automated "smart" factory and will build "Advanced Antenna System radios to boost network capacity and coverage, including rural coverage, as well as 5G radios for urban areas, both necessary for rapid 5G deployments in North America."

That move serves at least three Trump administration goals. One is winning the race to 5G. Another is trying to build out those 5G networks and devices without using the Chinese telecoms/equipment suppliers that dominate the market with suspect tech, particularly for low-cost tech employed by smaller network providers. The third is the "Made in the USA" mantra of attracting offshore manufacturers onto U.S. shores. Though highly automated, the factory will still create 100 jobs, yet another administration goal.

“I applaud Ericsson for today’s announcement that the company will build a new factory in the United States that will open in early 2020 and produce 5G radios," said the chairman. "Building 5G equipment in the United States is good for our economy, good for the supply chain, and good for the rapid rollout of the next generation of wireless connectivity in the United States.”

Ericsson announced last August it would be boosting U.S. investments in 5G, including on R&D, to accelerate deployment.