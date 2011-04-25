Pai Joins Law Firm Jenner & Block

Ajit Pai, deputy

general counsel and associate general counsel for the FCC has joined law firm

Jenner & Block in Washington as a member of its communications practice.

Before joining the FCC

in 2007 under then Chairman Kevin Martin, Pai's resume included deputy

chief counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on

Administrative Oversight and the Courts and senior counsel in the Justice

Department's Office of Legal Policy, and associate general counsel at Verizon.

Jenner & Block's

communications practice is headed by Pai's former boss, one-time FCC

General Counsel Samuel Feder. "I was very impressed with him when he was my

Associate General Counsel at the FCC and I am looking forward to working with

him again," Feder said.