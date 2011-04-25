Pai Joins Law Firm Jenner & Block
Ajit Pai, deputy
general counsel and associate general counsel for the FCC has joined law firm
Jenner & Block in Washington as a member of its communications practice.
Before joining the FCC
in 2007 under then Chairman Kevin Martin, Pai's resume included deputy
chief counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on
Administrative Oversight and the Courts and senior counsel in the Justice
Department's Office of Legal Policy, and associate general counsel at Verizon.
Jenner & Block's
communications practice is headed by Pai's former boss, one-time FCC
General Counsel Samuel Feder. "I was very impressed with him when he was my
Associate General Counsel at the FCC and I am looking forward to working with
him again," Feder said.
