PacketVideo And $100M
PacketVideo has raised nearly $100 million in its Series E preferred-stock round of financing, bringing its total private funding raised to nearly $140 million. Series E investors include BFD First Global Partners, GE Equity, Intel Capital, Kyocera, Mobile Internet Capital, Motorola, MTI, Nexus Group LLC, Qualcomm, SAIC Venture Capital Corp., Siemens' Mustang Ventures, Softbank Technology Group, Sun Microsystems, Texas Instruments and Wheatley Partners.
