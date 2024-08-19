‘Pachinko’ Returns to Apple TV Plus: What’s Premiering This Week (August 19-25)

A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on cable and streaming

Apple TV Plus' Emmy-nominated drama series Pachinko heads the lineup of new original shows debuting this week.

The sophomore season of Pachinko premieres on the streaming service August 23. The eight-episode series continues the travails of a Korean immigrant family across several generations. The ensemble cast includes Lee Minho, Eunchae Jung, Soji Arai, Anna Sawai and Junwoo Han. 

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of August 19-25. For some, viewer discretion is advised.

August 21: Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War (documentary), Netflix

August 22: Fifteen-Love (drama series), Sundance Now

August 22: Classified (drama), Prime Video

August 22: Reasonable Doubt (returning series), Hulu

August 22: Secret Lives of Orangutans (documentary), Netflix

August 22: That ‘90s Show (returning series), Netflix

August 23: The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat (comedy movie), Hulu

August 23: Incoming (comedy movie), Netflix

August 25: Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys (documentary), A&E 

R. Thomas Umstead
R. Thomas Umstead

