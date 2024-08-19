‘Pachinko’ Returns to Apple TV Plus: What’s Premiering This Week (August 19-25)

Apple TV Plus' Emmy-nominated drama series Pachinko heads the lineup of new original shows debuting this week.

The sophomore season of Pachinko premieres on the streaming service August 23. The eight-episode series continues the travails of a Korean immigrant family across several generations. The ensemble cast includes Lee Minho, Eunchae Jung, Soji Arai, Anna Sawai and Junwoo Han.

Pachinko â€” Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of August 19-25. For some, viewer discretion is advised.

August 21: Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War (documentary), Netflix

Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

August 22: Fifteen-Love (drama series), Sundance Now

Fifteen-Love Official Trailer ft. Aidan Turner | New Series Premieres August 22 | AMC+ - YouTube Watch On

August 22: Classified (drama), Prime Video

Classified - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

August 22: Reasonable Doubt (returning series), Hulu

Reasonable Doubt | Season 2 Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

August 22: Secret Lives of Orangutans (documentary), Netflix

Secret Lives of Orangutans | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

August 22: That ‘90s Show (returning series), Netflix

That '90s Show | Part 3 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

August 23: The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat (comedy movie), Hulu

THE SUPREMES AT EARL'S ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

August 23: Incoming (comedy movie), Netflix

Incoming | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

August 25: Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys (documentary), A&E