Pac-12Networks Selects Ooyala
Pac-12 Enterprises is partnering with Ooyala to develop and
deploy the Pac-12 Digital Network, which will provide interactive video
experiences for the web, tablets, smartphones, and connected TVs as part of the
conferences launch of linear TV channels in August.
The two companies are billing the effort as the "first time
over-the-top technology has been designed into a broadcast network experience
from day one" and that the offering will include a "cutting-edge TV Everywhere
service to dramatically augment telecast via connected TVs, web, smartphones
and tablets."
"This is the first time ever that TV Everywhere has been
used to deliver truly differentiated, high-value entertainment experiences that
augment traditional programming, rather than simply protect a walled garden,"
noted Gary Stevenson, president of Pac-12 Enterprises in a statement. "We're laying an
entirely new foundation for seamlessly integrated broadcast and
internet-delivered content with the most immersive and engaging fan experience
ever. Ooyala is on the forefront when it comes to convergence of mobile, social
and video. Their focus on big data analytics and personalization is a perfect
match for our vision of extremely personalized, highly social TV. Our
partnership brings together two world class teams in sports and technology to
deliver the type high-caliber innovation the Pac-12 Conference is known for."
