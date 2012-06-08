Pac-12Networks Selects Ooyala

Pac-12 Enterprises is partnering with Ooyala to develop and

deploy the Pac-12 Digital Network, which will provide interactive video

experiences for the web, tablets, smartphones, and connected TVs as part of the

conferences launch of linear TV channels in August.

The two companies are billing the effort as the "first time

over-the-top technology has been designed into a broadcast network experience

from day one" and that the offering will include a "cutting-edge TV Everywhere

service to dramatically augment telecast via connected TVs, web, smartphones

and tablets."

"This is the first time ever that TV Everywhere has been

used to deliver truly differentiated, high-value entertainment experiences that

augment traditional programming, rather than simply protect a walled garden,"

noted Gary Stevenson, president of Pac-12 Enterprises in a statement. "We're laying an

entirely new foundation for seamlessly integrated broadcast and

internet-delivered content with the most immersive and engaging fan experience

ever. Ooyala is on the forefront when it comes to convergence of mobile, social

and video. Their focus on big data analytics and personalization is a perfect

match for our vision of extremely personalized, highly social TV. Our

partnership brings together two world class teams in sports and technology to

deliver the type high-caliber innovation the Pac-12 Conference is known for."