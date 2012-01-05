Pac-12 Networks Names Marquez Senior VP of Affiliate Sales and Marketing

Pac-12 Networks on Thursday tapped Arturo (Art) Marquez as senior vice president of affiliate sales and marketing.

He

will be responsible for establishing and implementing all affiliate

operational components for launch as well as setting the national and

regional sales and marketing strategies.

"Art

brings a significant amount of experience in all facets of affiliate

sales and marketing to the Pac-12 Networks," President of Pac-12

Enterprises Gary Stevenson said. "He is an accomplished leader, has deep

contacts in the industry and has the experience of starting up

successful networks. We are very fortunate to be able to add someone as

talented as Art to our team."

Marquez served similar roles at both the NFL and MLB Network, playing an integral role to both during their launch.

"What

the Pac-12 has created with the national network and six regional

networks is really unique and very attractive," Marquez said. "It's a

storied Conference with great schools and an unlimited supply of

compelling content. People are really going to embrace the new networks

and I'm very excited to be on the ground floor to help build it."

Pac-12

Networks, which will include a national network and six regional -- all

with TV Everywhere rights -- in conjunction with Comcast, Time Warner

Cable, Cox Communications and Bright House Networks will launch in

August.