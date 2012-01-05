Pac-12 Networks Names Marquez Senior VP of Affiliate Sales and Marketing
Pac-12 Networks on Thursday tapped Arturo (Art) Marquez as senior vice president of affiliate sales and marketing.
He
will be responsible for establishing and implementing all affiliate
operational components for launch as well as setting the national and
regional sales and marketing strategies.
"Art
brings a significant amount of experience in all facets of affiliate
sales and marketing to the Pac-12 Networks," President of Pac-12
Enterprises Gary Stevenson said. "He is an accomplished leader, has deep
contacts in the industry and has the experience of starting up
successful networks. We are very fortunate to be able to add someone as
talented as Art to our team."
Marquez served similar roles at both the NFL and MLB Network, playing an integral role to both during their launch.
"What
the Pac-12 has created with the national network and six regional
networks is really unique and very attractive," Marquez said. "It's a
storied Conference with great schools and an unlimited supply of
compelling content. People are really going to embrace the new networks
and I'm very excited to be on the ground floor to help build it."
Pac-12
Networks, which will include a national network and six regional -- all
with TV Everywhere rights -- in conjunction with Comcast, Time Warner
Cable, Cox Communications and Bright House Networks will launch in
August.
