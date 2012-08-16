As Pac-12 Networks Launch, Chief Revenue Officer Cella Sees Big Advertising Opportunities

The Pac-12 Networks officially launched at 6 p.m. PST on

Wednesday, Aug. 15, from its San Francisco studios. The national network, and

six additional regional channels, will initially pass through 48 million homes

with deals having been signed with Time Warner Cable, Comcast, Cox and Bright

House Networks. In addition to televising live events in myriad sports conferences,

the networks will also offer studio shows and additional types of programming.

The networks' chief revenue officer, Bill Cella, a longtime

media agency and TV network ad sales executive, took some time on launch night

to talk about where the networks stand in the area of advertising.

Who are some of the

advertisers you have signed up to be on board as the networks launch?

We launched with about 40 advertiser clients that include Dr Pepper, UPS,

Sony, Cisco and MillerCoors, among others.

What are some of

the most active ad categories?

Strong ad categories include automotive, movie studios, fast food and

insurance/financial, but I can't name any more specific advertisers at this

point.

What have been some

of the challenges in getting advertisers on board with a start-up group of

networks?

Launching seven networks in one day, one national and six regionals, has

never been done before. It did take a while to explain to all the prospective

advertisers the footprint of the networks and how each one of them will work,

what the different types of programming will be on each. It was so large and

intricate as to all the opportunities we have to offer and many advertisers are

still weighing their options. But to have this large a number of clients at

launch, to me, is quite impressive.

So there are plenty

of opportunities out there that still exist?

We're just hitting the tip of the iceberg because the networks and concept

are still new in the minds of many advertisers. There are still a lot of

advertising dollars out there, so we are continuing to tell our story and pitch

our programming. We will have 850 live events across all of our networks over

the course of the year and in addition to the more known sports of football and

basketball. We are going to show lots of Olympic sports like gymnastics, swimming,

volleyball and soccer.

Do you believe the

huge audiences that NBC drew for the London Olympics will help drive some

viewers to the Pac-12 networks' Olympic category sports?

The popularity of the Olympic telecasts, I believe, will actually help us

draw more viewers to those sports. It's going to make our program

offerings more enticing and it gave a lot of exposure to those athletes. The

Pac-12 had 239 conference athletes who participated in the London Games and

about 120 of them were on the U.S. team. Collectively, they won 45 medals. Many

of them will be returning to schools in sports that we will be televising.

What types of

advertising have made up the bulk of the networks' sales so far?

We are offering 360-degree coverage for the clients who want it. In

addition to commercial time on the linear networks, we can offer them audiences

on all digital devices and we will be offering them TV Everywhere options. We're

not just selling units in live football and basketball games, but are selling

packages. We're going to offer live programming for 10 months during the year,

so there will be opportunities in all sports. And because of the wide spectrum

of sports we are offering, advertisers will be able to target their ad buys.

Since we have a good amount of women's live sports, advertisers with

female-oriented products will be able to reach that audience.

Have you sold any presenting

sponsorships yet?

We haven't yet, but are close to finalizing a few. We are trying to be

careful about who we bring in for sponsorships. We are also doing some

integrations, but there too we want to be careful not to overload our

programming with integrations. But we do have some integration elements in our

halftime shows and within our game telecasts and in our pre- and postgame

shows. But at this point, I don't want to name the specific clients.

What type of

opportunities will you be offering in terms of brand integrations?

We're a content company as much as we are a network. We own 100% of our

programming. And we can also craft programming as we see fit. We are not

encumbered by having to work with content partners or outside content

providers. We have a blank sheet when it comes to creative. So, going forward,

we can work with marketers to create opportunities or create actual programming

to integrate their brands at whatever levels we feel appropriate.

Are you offering

ratings guarantees to advertisers?

Yes. We are being measured by Nielsen and will offer guarantees to our

clients.

In

addition to yourself, who are the key members of the sales team?

Roy Seinfeld is VP of ad sales, Steve

Kerepesi is head of corporate sponsorship sales, Ned Watkins heads

our local sales and Chris Giles is our national sales manager and our liaison

to Home Team Sports, which is our national sales representative. We

will be hiring more salespeople who will be based primarily in Los Angeles

and who will begin making sales calls up and down the West Coast in Pac-12

regions of the country.