Pac-12 Gains Berths on More TWC, Cox Systems

Three days before it kicks off coverage of the 2013 football season with Arizona-Northern Arizona on Aug. 30, the Pac-12 Networks has bolstered its distribution base.

The service, which will televise 35 gridiron contests among its 750 live events during the 2013-14 academic year, has secured wider rollouts on charter affiliates Time Warner Cable and Cox Communications, and gained launches with a number of smaller distributors.

The conference's expanded reach began on Tuesday, Aug. 27 when Time Warner Cable bowed the Pac-12 Networks on its systems serving Indiana (Evansville, Terre Haute), Kentucky (Lexington, Louisville) and Ohio (Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Columbus).

