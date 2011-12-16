Pac-12 Enterprises Secures San Francisco Headquarters

Pac-12 Enterprises, the diversified and integrated content and media company of the Pac-12 Conference, has secured its headquarters in San Francisco.

The conference signed an 11-year lease with Kilroy Reality Corporation.

The

new space, situated in the technology-rich SOMA district, will serve as

the headquarters and operations hub for the new Pac-12 Networks, the

Pac-12 Digital Network and Pac-12 Properties. Pac-12 Enterprises will

initially utilize 70,000 square feet for its office space and to create a

state-of-the-art studio for the Pac-12 Networks, which will televise

more than 850 live sporting events annually.

"We

love the vibrancy of San Francisco and believe it will be very

conducive to the environment we envision," said Gary Stevenson, Pac-12

Enterprises president. "As we determine how we will distribute our

content, it is exciting to know we are very close to the most innovative

and forward thinking companies. We are in the ideal location. It's very

exciting."

Pac-12

Enterprises was created earlier this year to develop and launch the

Pac-12 Networks and Pac-12 Digital Network and to control the

distribution of the Pac-12 intellectual property rights in sports,

education and other Conference and membership initiatives.