Pac-12 Enterprises Secures San Francisco Headquarters
Pac-12 Enterprises, the diversified and integrated content and media company of the Pac-12 Conference, has secured its headquarters in San Francisco.
The conference signed an 11-year lease with Kilroy Reality Corporation.
The
new space, situated in the technology-rich SOMA district, will serve as
the headquarters and operations hub for the new Pac-12 Networks, the
Pac-12 Digital Network and Pac-12 Properties. Pac-12 Enterprises will
initially utilize 70,000 square feet for its office space and to create a
state-of-the-art studio for the Pac-12 Networks, which will televise
more than 850 live sporting events annually.
"We
love the vibrancy of San Francisco and believe it will be very
conducive to the environment we envision," said Gary Stevenson, Pac-12
Enterprises president. "As we determine how we will distribute our
content, it is exciting to know we are very close to the most innovative
and forward thinking companies. We are in the ideal location. It's very
exciting."
Pac-12
Enterprises was created earlier this year to develop and launch the
Pac-12 Networks and Pac-12 Digital Network and to control the
distribution of the Pac-12 intellectual property rights in sports,
education and other Conference and membership initiatives.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.