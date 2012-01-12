Pac-12 Enterprises Appoints Bill Cella as Chief Revenue Officer

Well-known media industry veteran Bill Cella has been appointed

chief revenue officer for Pac-12 Enterprises, which is preparing for its television

and digital network launch in the summer.

Based in New York, Cella will be responsible for the design and

implementation of strategies to generate revenue for Pac-12 Enterprises, which

comprises the Pac-12 Networks, Pac-12 Digital Network and Pac-12 Properties.

Cella, a 2008 B&C Hall of Fame honoree, comes to Pac-12

Enterprises from The Cella Group as chairman and CEO, a media sales

representation company he founded that same year. Prior to the formation of his

company, Cella was chairman and CEO of MAGNA Global; he also held executive

positions at McCann-Erickson, which he joined in 1994, and spent 15 years with

ABC, where he was ultimately elevated to vice president of sports sales.

Pac-12 Networks launches August 2012 with a national

network and six regional networks, in

conjunction with Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Cox Communications and Bright

House Networks.