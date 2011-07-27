Pac-12 Conference to Kick Off Seven Networks Before 2012-13 School Year

Where the Pac -12 Conference is concerned, the number seven will be in play when it launches its network before the 2012-13 school year.

Working with Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Cox Communications and Bright House Networks, the Pac-12 Networks will offer a national network, plus six regional services. Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott announced the formation of the networks at a press conference late Wednesday afternoon in New York, which was also attended by Time Warner Cable CEO Glenn Britt and the MSO's chief programmer Melinda Witmer.

The six regional networks will be established in Northern California, Southern California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona and Mountain areas, mapping the conference's 12 schools.

In addition to the linear outlets, the game plan calls "TV Everywhere" rights, permitting the networks to be viewed outside customers' homes on any digital device, such as smartphones and tablet computers.

In addition to broadly distributing the Pac-12 Networks, the four cable operators are utilizing content aggregator In Demand to provide certain production and operations services to the Pac-12 Networks, which will continue to be wholly owned by the Pac-12 Conference.

The deal follows the national pact the conference signed with ESPN and Fox Sports in May.