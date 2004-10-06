Ozzy's Back with Band Battle

Ozzy Osbourne's back to star in some more reality fare on MTV: Music Television, and this time he’s giving up-and-coming bands the chance to star with him.

Battle for OZZfest, a new weekly unscripted series, will premiere Monday Oct. 25, at 10:30 p.m. and chronicle eight hard-rock bands competing for the chance to perform in the concert’s 10th Anniversary tour, MTV said Wednesday.

Each episode will offer a different test - physical, mental, moral or musical - to the rock band wannabes, all but one of whom will eventually be eliminated by Ozzy and his wife Sharon.

The winning band will get touring money, band gear and a possible record deal. The network promises “one big twist” the bands don’t yet know about.

The “’Fest,” founded by Ozzy and Sharon almost a decade ago, is the preeminent live hard rock and metal music concert. The couple last saw ratings success on MTV with their reality show, The Osbournes, which finished its third season on the network last spring.

