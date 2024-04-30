Oxygen’s ‘Snapped’ Celebrates 20th Anniversary With May Special
True crime series drawing record viewers in 33rd season, says network
Oxygen will mark 20 years of its reality crime series Snapped with a two-hour special in May.
The show’s anniversary special debuts May 12 on Oxygen and promises to include new updates to the show's “craziest” Snapped cases, according to the network. The series, which debuted on Oxygen in 2004 and has chronicled the lives of women who lost control and were charged with murder, is currently in its 33rd season, according to the network. Overall, Snapped will have aired 646 episodes by the end of the current season, Oxygen said.
The series, one of the first shows launched in the now-burgeoning true crime genre, has spawned three spinoffs, including Snapped: Killer Couples, Snapped: Behind Bars, and Snapped: Notorious.
The current season of Snapped is on track to be the shows strongest-performing season ever, averaging 725,000 total viewers in multiplatform viewing, per Nielsen figures supplied by Oxygen.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.