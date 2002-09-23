Oxygen's new killer: Nikita



Xena Warrior Princess will soon be sharing Oxygen with another female

fighter.

The cable network has acquired rights to Warner Bros. Domestic Cable

Distribution spy drama La Femme Nikita, a hot property for USA Network in

the late 1990s.

The series debuts on Oxygen Sept. 30, and it will run Monday through Thursday

at 5 p.m. EST and daily at 1 a.m.

Oxygen is said to be paying about $150,000 per episode for rights to the

four-season library.