Oxygen's new killer: Nikita
Xena Warrior Princess will soon be sharing Oxygen with another female
fighter.
The cable network has acquired rights to Warner Bros. Domestic Cable
Distribution spy drama La Femme Nikita, a hot property for USA Network in
the late 1990s.
The series debuts on Oxygen Sept. 30, and it will run Monday through Thursday
at 5 p.m. EST and daily at 1 a.m.
Oxygen is said to be paying about $150,000 per episode for rights to the
four-season library.
