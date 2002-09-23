Trending

Oxygen's new killer: Nikita

By


Xena Warrior Princess will soon be sharing Oxygen with another female
fighter.

The cable network has acquired rights to Warner Bros. Domestic Cable
Distribution spy drama La Femme Nikita, a hot property for USA Network in
the late 1990s.

The series debuts on Oxygen Sept. 30, and it will run Monday through Thursday
at 5 p.m. EST and daily at 1 a.m.

Oxygen is said to be paying about $150,000 per episode for rights to the
four-season library.