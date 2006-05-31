Oxygen Starts a Bad Girls Club

Oxygen has teamed with pioneering reality TV producers Bunim-Murray on a new show The Bad Girls Club.

À la Bunim-Murray’s long-running MTV reality series The Real World, the Oxygen show’s contestants will live together in a house and try to get along, although this time the cast will be composed of women who have in some way misbehaved.

The series will take place in Los Angeles and will throw together women, including some celebrities, who have been “bad” and are vowing to change their behavior by participating in the show.

Oxygen has ordered 22 episodes of Bad Girls, the most it has ever ordered for a reality series. The show is set to debut in December.