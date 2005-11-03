Oxygen Seeks Thrills With Banshee

Oxygen is taking a license to thrill in its next original movie, Banshee, starring Taryn Manning. The film, set to debut in late summer or early fall 2006, was written by Kirsten Elms and will be directed by Kari Skogland (USA Networks’ Rapid Fire and HBO’s Zebra Lounge).

Manning, who has had roles in films including 8 Mile, ColdMountain and Hustle & Flow, plays Sage, a tough girl trying to outsmart the cops and a killer after she nabs his car. The film, a co-production with Wishmaker Films, will be executive-produced by Meyer Shwarzstein, Caldecot Chubb and Wishmaker CEO Kimberley Berlin.

Oxygen, currently in 56 million homes, averaged 228,000 total viewers in prime time during October, up 37% over last year.