Oxygen pumps new series

At the Television Critics Association tour in Pasadena, Calif., Oxygen unwrapped several new series,

highlighted by Candice Bergen-hosted Candice Checks It Out, where Bergen

goes on the road chasing strange or inspirational stories. Subjects include the

first woman to pilot the space shuttle and a phone-sex operator. Candice

Checks It Out is Bergen's second offering on Oxygen.

When Oxygen launched in 1998, Bergen hosted Exhale, an in-studio

celebrity-interview show.

Of Exhale and the network's early days, Bergen said, "It was frustrating

that it was not seen by anyone we knew or in the flyover states." Oxygen's new

programming, she added, highlights celebrity personalities in new contexts.

Such shows include Carrie Fisher's interview special, Conversations from

the Edge, returning as a weekly series, and designer Isaac Mizrahi's show

building out to a weekly strip series with 27 new episodes. The Isaac Mizrahi

Show will air after Oprah Winfrey's new series, Oprah After the Show, beginning Sept. 16.

Oxygen also acquired British hit Absolutely Fabulous from the British Broadcasting Corp.

for three years. It debuts Sept. 3.

Oxygen's schedule is now 52 percent original programming, according to

chairman and CEO Geraldine Laybourne. "We're mostly younger women, and we're

trying to create a voice [with originals] that we're about comedy and

risk-taking," she said. Oxygen could add scripted programming to its schedule by

fall 2003, she added.