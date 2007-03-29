Oxygen Picks Up More Bad Girls Club

Oxygen has ordered a 22 episode second season of Bad Girls Club slated to premiere in late 2007 and a six episode spin-off, Bad Girls Road Trip.

The reality show, created by Bunin-Murray of Real World fame, follows seven "bad girls" living in a house together and working on issues from cheating to lying to fighting. It has been a ratings hit for the channel, and it airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m.

In the spin-off, the bad girls will drive across the country taking in the sights of cities like Philadelphia and Nashville, and meeting eachothers families. They will also host casting call for the next season. It begins shooting this spring and will debut in June.