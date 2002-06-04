Oxygen nets WNBA games

Women's network Oxygen is adding the Women's National Basketball Association to its roster of sports properties.

Oxygen will air at least 11 WNBA games this season and, in the 2003 season,

weekly and some playoff games.

The two-year deal calls for NBA Productions (the WNBA is a National Basketball Association property) to

produce the games, and the league will sell the ad time.

Oxygen will get promotional spots during the games.

For the 2002 season, Oxygen will air games Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. NBC,

ESPN and ESPN2 also hold WNBA TV rights.