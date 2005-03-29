Oxygen Names Two Execs

Women’s network Oxygen has named Aaron Meyerson senior vice president of development and production and Cynthia Ashworth senior VP of marketing, both reporting to Debby Beece, president of programming and marketing for the network.

Meyerson was most recently SVP of non-fiction programming at Fox TV Studios, where he created programming for Fox, A&E, Discovery, CourtTV, and Travel Channel, among others.

Meyerson will be based in Los Angeles.

Ashworth was most recently partner and general manager of Kirshenbaum Bond & Partners, where she developed brand campaigns for female-targeted products including Jergens, Curel and John Frieda Haircare. She will be based in New York.

Founded in 1998, the independently owned Oxygen is available in 54 million homes.

