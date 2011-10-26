Oxygen Names Savitt VP of Production and Operations

Oxygen Media announced Wednesday that it has appointed

Joel K. Savitt to vice president, production and operations.

In this role, Savitt will oversee Oxygen Media's current

programming and development production operations, including budgeting,

scheduling, post-production management, legal and travel. He will also act as a

liaison between the production department and the network's marketing,

communications, business and legal affairs, ad sales and digital teams.

Prior to joining Oxygen, Savitt was VP of production at Katalyst Films, where he managed the production of

shows and pilots for ABC, CW, BET, Bravo, Comedy Central, OWN, Style and truTV.

He has also served as VP of production at GoGo Lucky Entertainment.