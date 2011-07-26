Oxygen Names Jones SVP, Research

Oxygen Media has appointed Galen Jones to the newly created role of senior vice president, Oxygen Research, it was announced Tuesday.

Jones will manage the research and strategic insight for the network's programming, scheduling, marketing, digital and new media, business development and sales under Oxygen President Jason Klarman. Reporting directly to Tony Cardinale, EVP, brand planning and strategic insights, NBCU Entertainment & Digital Networks and Integrated Media, Jones will also strengthen advertiser relationships and seek to maximize revenue across the company's platforms.

"Galen is bringing a truly unique combination of research, brand, and strategic business expertise to Oxygen," said Cardinale. "Oxygen is a true all-media entertainment company and Galen an all-media strategist. His experience will be key in helping Oxygen continue its upward growth trajectory."

Jones previously served as EVP and chief strategy officer at Court TV, where he provided strategic, analytical and operational support for revenue, product and brands for the channel. He also held positions at AOL Channel, Comedy Central and HBO.