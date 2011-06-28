Oxygen Media Promotes Jennifer Kavanagh to Senior VP, Digital
Oxygen Media announced Tuesday that the network has promoted Jennifer Kavanagh to senior vice president, digital.
Kavanagh
will be responsible for driving revenue growth for all of Oxygen's
social and digital platforms, which include mobile, apps, interactive
TV, gaming and content distribution. She is also responsible for
maximizing viewership across the network's digital and new media
platforms.
"Jennifer
has been instrumental in reimagining Oxygen as a true multiplatform
brand," said Jason Klarman, president, Oxygen Media. "Her laser-like
focus on being a first-to-market innovator has created value for our
audience, the Oxygen brand and its advertisers."
Kavanagh joined Oxygen in 2006 as director of interactive marketing. Most recently, she was VP, digital.
