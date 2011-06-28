Oxygen Media Promotes Jennifer Kavanagh to Senior VP, Digital

Oxygen Media announced Tuesday that the network has promoted Jennifer Kavanagh to senior vice president, digital.

Kavanagh

will be responsible for driving revenue growth for all of Oxygen's

social and digital platforms, which include mobile, apps, interactive

TV, gaming and content distribution. She is also responsible for

maximizing viewership across the network's digital and new media

platforms.

"Jennifer

has been instrumental in reimagining Oxygen as a true multiplatform

brand," said Jason Klarman, president, Oxygen Media. "Her laser-like

focus on being a first-to-market innovator has created value for our

audience, the Oxygen brand and its advertisers."

Kavanagh joined Oxygen in 2006 as director of interactive marketing. Most recently, she was VP, digital.