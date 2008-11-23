Oxygen Hires Gerry Logue, Barbara Shornick

Oxygen has added two executives.



Gerry Logue, former head or his own branding and lifestyle production company, has been named VP and creative director, in charge of branding for the network. His resume also includes Lifetime, where he was executive creative director; NBC News and CNN.



In addition, Barbara Shornick has been named VP, sales. She has been a marketing consultant. Her resume includes Bravo and The History Channel. Shornick will oversee multiplatform sales initiative, including product placement and sponsorhips.



Both appointments are effective immediately. Logue and Shornick both report to Jane Olson, SVP, marketing and brand strategy.