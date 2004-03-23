Oxygen Has New Neighbours

Oxygen has bought 65 episodes of Australian soap Neighbours from FremantleMedia.

It will launch on the cable network April 19 and air for six weeks, with two half-hour episodes running back-to-back daily at 1-2 p.m.



The Aussie serial is in its 18th year on Network 10 and also runs on BBC1 in Britain. DLT Entertainment helped do the deal. That's the same company that sold Skippy, the Bush Kangaroo, to the American market in the late 1960's.