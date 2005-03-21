Oxygen to Feature Dream-Job Competition

Aspiring chefs, choreographers, hairstylists, fashion designers, wedding planners and entertainment reporters will fight for the job of their dreams on Oxygen’s new Apprentice-like reality show, Making It Big.

Premiering April 25 at 8 p.m., each of the six episodes features three up-and-comers competing to impress clients in their field of choice, with the victor winning an apprenticeship with an industry icon.

Madison Avenue veteran Linda Kaplan Thaler of the Kaplan Thaler Group, Ltd, whose advertising clients have included Aflac, Clairol’s Herbal Essences and Toys R Us, hosts and serves as the competitors’ mentor—or “Making It Bigwig,” as the show refers to her. Participating “icons” include chef Daniel Boulud, designer Cynthia Steffe, entertainment reporter Dayna Devon, video choreographer Jamie King and event planner Sharon Sacks.

Oxygen, the women’s network founded in 1998, is available in approximately 54 million homes.