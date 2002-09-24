Oxygen, BET team up for Monie
Oxygen and Black Entertainment Television are teaming up on a new animated series that will air on both
cable channels.
Hey Monie follows the escapades of a young, urban-dwelling
African-American woman, and it should appeal to both networks' core viewers.
Oxygen and BET will share episodes in the same week, although it's not clear
which network will get the first play.
The two channels are co-financing and sharing rights to Hey Monie,
which premieres in spring 2003.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.