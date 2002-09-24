Oxygen, BET team up for Monie

Oxygen and Black Entertainment Television are teaming up on a new animated series that will air on both

cable channels.

Hey Monie follows the escapades of a young, urban-dwelling

African-American woman, and it should appeal to both networks' core viewers.

Oxygen and BET will share episodes in the same week, although it's not clear

which network will get the first play.

The two channels are co-financing and sharing rights to Hey Monie,

which premieres in spring 2003.