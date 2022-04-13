OWN to Launch 'The Nightcap With Carlos King' Series

OWN will tap reality TV series producer Carlos King to host a new weekly talk show series debuting May 14.

The series, The Nightcap with Carlos King, will premiere after the debut of the Love & Marriage: D.C. spinoff series and will feature the Love & Marriage executive producer as he talks to guests from OWN’s most popular shows, said the network.

The series, which King also executive produces, will also feature celebrity guests who will dish on pop culture headlines and participate in fun games and revealing challenges.

The Love & Marriage: D.C. series will feature The Real Housewives of Potomac alumni Monique and Cris Samuels and their friends, said the network. The show is executive produced by King, Angela Dugan, Scott Shatsky, Brent Nisbett and Tarin Laughlin.