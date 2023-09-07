OWN Sets 'Rebuilding Black Wall Street' Docuseries for September Premiere

OWN will chronicle the history and rebuilding of Tulsa's Greenwood District in a new documentary debuting on September 29.

Actor Morris Chestnut will host the six-part docuseries, Rebuilding Black Wall Street, which will guide viewers through the history of Tulsa’s Greenwood District -- once known as Black Wall Street -- which was destroyed more than a century ago in the 1921 Tulsa Massacre, one of the most horrific incidents of racial terrorism since slavery, according to the network. The series will look at the personal journeys of the residents featured – many of whom are the descendants of original Black Wall Street residents.

Rebuilding Black Wall Street will showcase the physical and emotional challenges that come with large-scale construction and celebrate the promise of Greenwood’s future as new businesses and projects progress, said OWN.

Rebuilding Black Wall Street is executive produced by Morris Chestnut, Ri-Karlo Handy and Karra Duncan.