OWN Sets 'Rebuilding Black Wall Street' Docuseries for September Premiere
Morris Chestnut to host series focused on revitalizing Tulsa's Greenwood district destroyed in 1921 Tulsa Massacre
OWN will chronicle the history and rebuilding of Tulsa's Greenwood District in a new documentary debuting on September 29.
Actor Morris Chestnut will host the six-part docuseries, Rebuilding Black Wall Street, which will guide viewers through the history of Tulsa’s Greenwood District -- once known as Black Wall Street -- which was destroyed more than a century ago in the 1921 Tulsa Massacre, one of the most horrific incidents of racial terrorism since slavery, according to the network. The series will look at the personal journeys of the residents featured – many of whom are the descendants of original Black Wall Street residents.
Rebuilding Black Wall Street will showcase the physical and emotional challenges that come with large-scale construction and celebrate the promise of Greenwood’s future as new businesses and projects progress, said OWN.
Rebuilding Black Wall Street is executive produced by Morris Chestnut, Ri-Karlo Handy and Karra Duncan.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.