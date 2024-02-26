OWN Renews 'First-Time Buyers Club'

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network has renewed its freshman unscripted series First-Time Buyer's Club for a second season.

The sophomore season of the series will continue to feature realtor Amina Stevens who helps first-time home buyers through through every stage of the home-buying process, helping to educate and inspire along the way, according to OWN. The first season of the series debuted this past December and became Saturday night’s top-rated original cable series (without sports) in its time period across all key African-American demos with over 4.4 million viewers having tuned in, according to the network.

“This series perfectly embodies OWN’s commitment to serve and empower our audience across many facets of their lives, including the journey towards home ownership,” said OWN president Tina Perry in a statement. “Amina inspires us to see that home ownership is more than just possession of a piece of property, it’s about owning a piece of one’s dream and securing a solid foundation.”