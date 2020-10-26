OWN Renews ‘Cherish The Day’

OWN has renewed its Ava DuVernay-produced anthology drama series Cherish The Day for a second season, the network said Monday.

(Image credit: OWN & Array)

The series, which follows the relationship of one couple with each episode spanning a single day, ranked on average during its seven-week first season as the most watched series in its time period across all of cable with African American women, households and total viewers, said OWN. The second season -- which will debut in 2021 -- will feature an all-new cast and follow a brand new couple’s love story, said the network.

“Ava and her immensely talented team of creators are telling dynamic and moving love stories depicting the many facets of marriage and relationships that resonate deeply with our audience,” said Tina Perry, president, OWN. “We are so excited for season two and a new beautiful Black love story.”